In a significant political development, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar met the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Patna. During the meeting, Kumar announced that his party has decided to sever ties with the Mahagathbandhan in the state. Kumar also announced his decision to resign as Bihar CM. This decision could potentially lead to a major shift in Bihar’s political landscape. ‘Thank You Tejashwi’: RJD Puts Out Full-Page Advertisements in Bihar Newspapers Amid Nitish Kumar Switchover Claims (Watch Video).

Bihar Political Crisis

Bihar CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar meets Governor at Raj Bhavan; tells him - We have decided to sever ties with the mahagathbandhan in the state. pic.twitter.com/qtO0zH1jAB — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

