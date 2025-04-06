Ramanathapuram, April 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was facilitated by BJP leaders as he arrived to address a public meeting in Rameswaram city of Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu, after inaugurating India's vertical sea lift bridge, New Pambam Bridge. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are also present during the facilitation. PM Modi was given a painting by MLA and BJP leader L Murugan.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the Pamban Bridge and multiple national highway projects to the nation and also laid the foundation stone of other road infrastructure projects. PM Modi mentioned how the new Pamban bridge is connecting "thousands of year old" Rameswaram city to a modern architectural marvel. "A town that is thousands of years old is being connected by the 21st century engineering wonder. I thank our engineers and workers for their hard work. This bridge is India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge. Big ships will be able to sail under it. Trains will also be able to travel faster on it. I just flagged off a new train service and a ship a short while ago," PM Modi said. 'Prabhu Shri Ram Is a Uniting Force for All of Us': PM Narendra Modi Says He Was Blessed To Have Darshan of Ram Setu While Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak Was Taking Place in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

"The new train service will improve the connectivity from Rameswaram to Chennai, and other parts of the country, this will benefit both trade and tourism in Tamil nadu. New jobs and opportunities will also be created for the youth, Meanwhile, while highlighting the 'Surya Tilak' in Ayodhya, PM Modi added, "Today is the holy festival of Ram Navami; just a short while ago, in the grand Ram Temple of Ayodhya, the rays of the sun performed a magnificent tilak on Ram Lalla."

"The life of Lord Ram and the inspiration of good governance derived from his reign form a significant foundation for nation-building," the PM added. Earlier, PM Modi also offered prayers at the Ramanathaswamy Temple in the State. The 'Surya Tilak' occurred exactly at noon when a beam of sunlight precisely directed on the forehead idol of Ram Lalla and formed a celestial tilak. Visuals showed priests offering prayers to Ram Lalla during the Surya Tilak. PM Modi had flagged off the first train traversing the New Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical sea lift bridge. PM Narendra Modi Leaves for India After Concluding ‘Very Productive’ Sri Lanka Visit (Watch Video).

‘New Pamban Bridge Will Benefit Trade, Tourism’

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi inaugurated the groundbreaking Pamban Bridge, marking a historic milestone as India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge. During the event, he also flagged off trains and ships, ushering in a new era of transportation and progress. Watch… pic.twitter.com/NINIDHfo5x — BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2025

The 2.07-kilometre-long New Pamban Bridge, spanning the Palk Strait in Tamil Nadu, stands as a testament to India's engineering prowess and visionary infrastructure development. A demonstration of the bridge's functionality showcased its capabilities, with visuals from the area capturing key moments-- Indian Coast Guard (ICG) boat successfully navigated under the bridge, highlighting its clearance and waterway accessibility. Following the boat's passage, a train traversed the bridge, demonstrating its structural integrity and rail connectivity.

