Parihar Vidhan Sabha Seat is situated in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar. The voting in this constituency will be held on November 7 in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The current MLA of the Parihar constituency is Gaytri Devi, who belongs to the BJP. The voting will begin as usual at 7 am but the period will be extended by one hour until 6 pm. The counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Elections in Bihar this year is one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. While announcing the poll schedule for the 243-member Bihar assembly, the Election Commission said that the polling for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Third Phase Complete Schedule

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

The main candidates for Parihar Assembly Election 2020 include Ritu Kumar of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nitish Kumar of Indian National League, Sarita Yadav of Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) among other candidates. In the 2015 Bihar elections, BJP candidate Gaytri Devi had won from the Parihar Vidhan Sabha seat after defeating RJD candidate Ram Chandra Purve.

In the outgoing Bihar assembly, the RJD has 80 members while the JD (U) has 69. The BJP has 54 seats, Congress has 25, while the remaining seats in the 243-member assembly are held by other parties. The voting for the first phase will be held on October 28 which will cover 71 assembly constituencies, while the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats.

In Bihar, the ruling NDA will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left). Meanwhile, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has said it would contest alone this time with Chirag Paswan at the helm. The polls are perceived as a two-way fight between NDA (JDU+BJP) and Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left), the LJP this time has decided to go alone with party President Chirag Paswan taking charge of the all the affairs in the party.

