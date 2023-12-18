New Delhi, December 18: The Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned till Tuesday 11 a.m. amid uproar by the opposition MPs after suspending a total of over 30 MPs including Leader of Congress in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the remainder of the Winter Session. The Lok Sabha suspended three more members -- K Jayakumar, Vijay Vasanth and Abdul Khaleque -- pending the report of Privileges Committee. The MPs were suspended after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion to suspend more Opposition leaders from Lok Sabha.

Rajdenra Agarwal, who was in the chair, announced the suspension through voice vote. Those suspended included Kalyan Banerjee, A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran, Aparupa Poddar, Prasun Benrjee ET Md Basheer, G Selvan, CN Annadurai, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dr T Sumathy, Gaurav Gogoi, TR Balu, Shatabdi Roy, Saugata Roy, Kaushlendra Kumar, Amar Singh and others for utter disregard to the House and displaying the placards in the House. Security Breach in Lok Sabha: Opposition MPs Insist on Amit Shah’s Statement on Parliament Security Lapse

Meanwhile, Jaikumar, Abdul Kalikh, and Vasanth were suspended till the report of the privileges committee for creating disorder in the House. On December 14, a total of 13 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended, while one Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien was suspended for the remainder of the session. The opposition MPs have been demanding a detailed statement by Home Minister Amit Shah in both the Houses over the December 13 Parliament security breach. Parliament Security Breach Case: ‘Sad That Politics Is Being Done on This’, Says Speaker Om Birla on Lok Sabha Incident

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned multiple times amid the uproar by the opposition MPs. Meanwhile, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tabled the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in the House earlier in the day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2023 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).