Prashant Kishor's I-PAC to Work For DMK in Framing Poll Strategy For Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

Prashant Kishor | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai, February 2: Days after being expelled from the Janata Dal-United (JDU) Prashant Kishor will chalk out poll strategy of the DMK for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections which are scheduled to be held in 2021. According to DMK Chief MK Stalin, his party will work with Prashant Kishor's firm Indian Political Action Committee or I-PAC for the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Prashant Kishor, Pavan Kumar Varma Expelled From JD(U) After They Questioned Nitish Kumar Over CAA-NRC.

Stalin tweeted, “Happy to share that many bright and like-minded young professionals of Tamil Nadu are joining us under the banner of I-PAC to work with us on our 2021 election and help shape our plans to restore TN to its former glory!”

Stalin's Tweet:

Happy to share that many bright & like-minded young professionals of Tamil Nadu are joining us under the banner of @IndianPAC to work with us on our 2021 election and help shape our plans to restore TN to its former glory! — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 2, 2020

Responding to Stalin’s tweet, I-PAC said that its Tamil Nadu team is excited to work with the DMK and will help the party in winning the 2021 assembly elections. I-PAC tweeted, “Thanks Thiru MK Stalin for the opportunity. The I-PAC Tamil Nadu team is excited to work with DMK to help secure an emphatic victory in 2021 elections and contribute in putting the state back on the path of progress and prosperity under your able leadership.” 'Prashant Kishor is Coronavirus, Happy He is Leaving Us,' Says JDU Leader Ajay Alok Amid Tensions Between Party VP and Nitish Kumar.

I-PAC's Tweet:

Thanks Thiru @mkstalin for the opportunity. The @IndianPAC Tamil Nadu team is excited to work with DMK to help secure an emphatic victory in 2021 elections and contribute in putting the state back on the path of progress and prosperity under your able leadership. https://t.co/PXmRLWMrQz — I-PAC (@IndianPAC) February 2, 2020

Currently, Kishor’s organisation is working with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Delhi assembly elections. The I-PAC had also managed the poll campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. Kishor’s organisation had also worked for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in 2015 and 2017 respectively. However, he also worked for the congress in 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, but the party suffered a defeat.

Earlier this week, Kishor, along with Pavan Varma were expelled for the JDU for slamming the Bihar CM for supporting the citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Kishor was the Vice President of the JD(U).