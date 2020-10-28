Bihar, October 28: Raghunathpur is a Community development block and a town in the district of Siwan located in Bihar. It is one out of 13 blocks of Siwan Subdivision. The voting in the Raghunathpur constituency will be held in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. Counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Raghunathpur constituency was won by Harishankar Yadav of RJD, and Manoj Kumar Singh of BJP was the runner-up. The Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Darauli (SC) Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The voting for the first phase will be held on October 28 covering 71 assembly constituencies, the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 covering a total of 78 assembly seats. The contesting candidates for Bihar Elections 2020 from the Raghunathpur constituency are Manoj Kumar Singh from Lok Jan Shakti Party, Vinay Kumar Pandey from Bahujan Samaj Party, Rajeshwar Chauhan from Janta Dal (United) among others.

Rashtriya Janata Dal got 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections, while Janata Dal (United ) managed to win 71 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party won 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats.

The Congress, a part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, is contesting on 70 out of the 243 seats. As per the seat-sharing pact finalised, the RJD would be fielding its candidates on 144 constituencies, and the Left Front comprising of CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML would be fielding their candidates in 29 assembly seats. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29.

