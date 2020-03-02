Rahul Gandhi Reacts to PM Narendra Modi's Plan to Quit Social Media, Tweets, 'Give Up Hatred'

Rahul Gandhi-Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: Facebook/IANS)

New Delhi, March 2: Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his plan to quit social media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the PM. Taking a dig at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi asked him to “give up hatred”. The scion of the Gandhi family tweeted, “Give up hatred, not social media accounts.” PM Narendra Modi to Give Up Social Media This Sunday! Here's What He Wrote on Twitter.

On Monday evening, PM Modi took everyone by surprise when he tweeted that he would be quitting all social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube. In a tweet he said, “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.” However, he did not explain the reason.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also took a dig at PM Modi for his plan to give up social media accounts. Surjewal tweeted, "Respected Modi ji, Earnestly wish you would give this advise to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in you name! Sincere Regards, Citizens of India."

Notably, PM Modi is among the most popular leaders on Twitter across the globe. On the microblogging site, he has 53.3 million followers. Similarly, the Prime Minister has 44 million followers on Facebook, and 35.2 million people are following him on Instagram. On YouTube also, he is very popular and has 4.5 million subscribers.