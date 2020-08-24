New Delhi, August 24: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a poetic jibe at the Modi government over unemployment. Sharing a report which highlighted how unemployment was rampant during the COVID-19 crisis, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: "1 job, 1000 unemployed, What has been done to the country." The report he shared said 69 lakh people applied for jobs on the government's job portal ASEEM withing 40 days. Rahul Gandhi Targets Government Saying 2 Crore Jobs Lost in Last 4 Months.

However, very few candidates got jobs, the report claimed. The portal - Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM) - was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 11 to bring skilled youths and employer at one platform so that more employment can be generated. However, the report said between August 14 and 21, more 7 lakh people applied for jobs. Of them, only 691 got jobs.

Rahul Gandhi Takes Poetic Jibe at Modi Government Over Unemployment:

1 नौकरी, 1000 बेरोज़गार, क्या कर दिया देश का हाल।https://t.co/CN00TWbqQ3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 24, 2020

Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the Modi government, alleging that unemployment is rising in the country. Last week, he said the country will soon not be able to provide employment to its youth for the first time in its history because a large number of small and medium businesses will shut down after the moratorium period.

"The unorganised sector is responsible for 90 percent of employment in the country. Who are these people? These are small and medium businesses, farmers. Narendra Modi has destroyed this system now. Now you will see, as soon as the moratorium period ends, companies will fall one after another," Rahul said during a virtual press conference.

