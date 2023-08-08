New Delhi, August 8: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the whole of India was his home after sources said that he was being re-allotted his official bungalow, a day after his membership was restored by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Rahul Gandhi Becomes MP Again: Lok Sabha Secretariat Restores Congress Leader's Membership After Supreme Court's Stay on His Conviction in Modi Surname Remark Case.

Speaking to the media, when asked about the re-allotment of his bungalow,12 Tughlak Lane, he said, "Mera ghar pura Hindustan hai (my house is whole of India)." Although official intimation about the re-allotment was yet to be received, sources said that the 12 Tughlaq lane house has been allotted to him. Rahul Gandhi To Speak on No-Confidence Motion After Major BJP Leaders’ Participation: Sources.

Official Bungalow Re-Allotted to Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH | "Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi when asked for a reaction on media reports about getting back his official residence as an MP He has arrived at the AICC Headquarters for a meeting with the leaders of Assam Congress. pic.twitter.com/KtIzZoRPmm — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

Rahul Gandhi had to vacate his official residence following his disqualification as the MP after a Surat court convicted him in 'Modi surname' remarks defamation case. Rahul Gandhi vacated his residence on April 22, a month after he was disqualified on March 24.

