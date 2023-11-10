Bengaluru, November 10: Former Chief Minister and Bengaluru North MP D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Friday expressed his displeasure over the indifferent treatment by the BJP high command, and urged the party to elect the leader of the opposition and take the state unit into confidence. Speaking to reporters here, Gowda said, “I request the central leaders to take the leaders of Karnataka state into confidence.”

“We might have lost in the Assembly elections, but in the Lok Sabha elections we will ensure a double victory for the party. Kindly take state leaders into confidence. The decision of not visiting the state and not electing the leader of the opposition is not correct,” he maintained. Speaking about his retirement from electoral politics, Gowda stated that there was no pressure from anyone on his decision to retire from electoral politics. Sadananda Gowda To Retire? Former Karnataka CM Instructed by BJP High Command To Retire From Electoral Politics, Says BS Yediyurappa (Watch Video).

“I can’t open my heart and show like Lord Hanuman. I have told the truth and I haven’t discussed the matter with any leaders. I spoke about not contesting elections in 2019. The party and RSS wanted me to contest the Lok Sabha elections. I had worked with honesty and haven’t given any statement against the party. I was never a stooge in politics,” he explained.

Speaking about Yediyurappa’s statement that he was directly asked by the party seniors to take retirement, Gowda stated that Yediyurappa had clarified on social media and stated that there was no pressure on him to abstain from elections. Sadananda Gowda Alleged Sex Clip Leak Case: BJP MP Says 'Morphed Deep Fake' Video Making Rounds on Social Media, Files Complaint.

“Sadananda Gowda is not a slave of any leader. I won’t take decisions under pressure. I can't be lured and I realize my responsibility. Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat has 32 lakh voters. If any voter says that I am wrong, I will leave Bengaluru city,” he challenged. Gowda had earlier openly expressed his displeasure over the decision of the party to forge an alliance with the JD (S).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2023 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).