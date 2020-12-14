Chennai, December 14: Asaduddin Owaisi's All India India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to join hands with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. According to a report, Asaduddin Owaisi is trying to bring all Muslim parties in Tamil Nadu at one platform and to forge a coalition with Kamal Haasan's political party. Bihar Poll Boost: AIMIM Plans to Contest in UP, West Bengal Polls, Says Owaisi.

"Owaisi is planning to unite all Muslim parties and contest the elections. The AIMIM may have alliance with Makkal Needhi Maiam (Kamal’s party), Naam Tamilar and other smaller parties," a source close to the AIMIM chief told News18. Muslims form 5.86 percent of the population in Tamil Nadu, according to the 2011 Census. The assembly elections are to be held in April or May 2021. The AIMIM aims to contest at least 25 seats. Kamal Haasan Asks PM Narendra Modi to Explain Need for New Parliament Building of Rs 1,000 Cr When Half of India is Hungry.

"Owaisi is holding a discussion today (Monday) with his party office-bearers of Tamil Nadu on the assembly elections. The discussions are happening in Hyderabad," the source was quoted as saying. The AIMIM is expected to hold more meeting in Trichy and Chennai in January to finalise its election plan. This report emerged on the day when Kamal Haasan announced that he will "definitely contest the upcoming elections".

Owaisi had backed Haasan last when the MNM founder called Nathuram Godse, who shot dead the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the first terrorist in independent India. "The first terrorist of independent India was a Hindu. His name was Nathuram Godse," Haasan had said. Nathuram Vinayak Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi dead in Delhi on January 30, 1948.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).