New Delhi, February 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over allegations of corruption against its leaders, saying that all links of such charges will be probed and those who "looted" money will have to return it. Addressing a gathering at the party headquarters after the party's resounding victory in assembly polls, PM Modi said the BJP will return the love of the people of Delhi in theform of progress and development.

"These AAPda people, resorted to conspiracies every day to hide their scams. Now the Delhi poll verdict has come. I am giving a guarantee that in the first session of assembly, CAG report will be tabled. Every link of corruption will be probed and whoever has looted will have to return," he said. Targeting AAP leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi said that those who gave certificates to others, they are facing allegations of corruption. PM Modi on BJP Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Historic Verdict, People Have Short-Circuited Politics of Short-Cuts’.

Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia went to the jail in the excise policy case are on bail. The BJP has also been taking "sheeshmahal" jibes at Kejriwal. In his speech, PM Modi thanked people of Delhi for their support to BJP in assembly polls and said they are feeling relived on making the national capital "AAP-da free". "I thank the people of Delhi. Delhi has given us love wholeheartedly and I once again assure the people that we will return you double the love in the form of development," he said.

"Today, there is excitement and relief in the minds of the people of Delhi. Excitement for victory and relief is for making Delhi, AAP-da free...I bow my head and thank the people of Delhi for believing in Modi's guarantee," he added. BJP won 47 seats and is leading on one seat in Delhi assembly polls. AAP has won 22 seats. Several prominent leaders of AAP including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lost polls.

In his speech, PM Modi termed BJP's victory as "historic". "This is not an ordinary victory. The people of Delhi have driven out 'AAP-da'. Delhi has been freed from the 'AAP-da'. The mandate of Delhi is clear. Today, development, vision and trust have won in Delhi. Today, ostentation, anarchy, arrogance and the 'AAP-da' that had engulfed Delhi have been defeated. I congratulate every BJP worker and all of you for this victory," he said. BJP leader Parvesh Verma said earlier in the day that Bharatiya Janata Party will work to fulfil its commitments to people of Delhi and setting up Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe corruption under the Aam Aadmi government will be among top priorities of the new government. ‘Congress Has Hit Double Hat-Trick of Zero’: PM Narendra Modi Takes Potshots at Grand Old Party After It Suffers Another Wipeout in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

Talking to ANI, Verma, who has emerged as a giant-killer in the assembly election after defeating Kejriwal by over 4,000 votes in New Delhi seat, said that the party leadership will take decision on Chief Minister in consultation with party MLAs. Talking with ANI, he gave credit of victory to party leadership and said people have expressed faith in leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."In our party, the legislative party decides (CM candidate) and the party leadership gives its approval. So the party's decision will be acceptable to everyone,"

Verma said answering a query about him being seen as a frontrunner in the leadership sweepstakes."I thank the voters of New Delhi, lakhs of hard-working workers and PM Narendra Modi. This is truly his victory. People have expressed their trust in him. Party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah took charge and there was extensive compaign, they raised morale of workers. It is victory of everyone," he said.

Verma also outlined top priorities of the new government."Our priority will be to give Rs 2500 to women, we had talked of creating SIT to investigate corruption, Yamuna riverfront, reduce pollution, reduce traffic congestion... we will build such a capital that everyone will be proud of," he said.