Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Congress after its complete wipeout in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, calling it a “double hat-trick of zeros.” He pointed out that Congress has failed to win a single seat in six consecutive elections, including both Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Delhi. His remarks came as the BJP secured a landslide victory, winning 48 out of 70 seats, while the ruling AAP managed 22. The Election Commission’s results reaffirmed Congress’s continued decline in Delhi. PM Modi’s scathing attack underscored the party’s struggle to regain relevance in the capital, where it once dominated. A video of his speech has since gone viral. Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Results: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Emerges As Giant Slayer, Ends AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s Supremacy.

PM Modi Takes Swipe at Congress

#WATCH | On BJP's victory in #DelhiElections2025, PM Narendra Modi says, "...Today again the people have given a message to Congress. Congress has hit a double hattrick of 'zero' in Delhi elections. The oldest party in the country is not able to get even one seat in the national… pic.twitter.com/dIlEmC3Tkq — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)