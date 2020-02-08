Times Now-IPSOS Exit Poll Results For Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP to Win 44 Seats, BJP to Settle With 26; Congress to Draw Blank

Exit Poll Results 2020 for Delhi Assembly Elections. (Photo Credit: File Image)

New Delhi, February 8: With the polling for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 are over, Times Now-IPSOS have released this post-poll predictions, giving a clear mandate to the incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. In the prediction, the Times Now-IPSOS predicts AAP to win 44 seats, while BJP might have to satisfy with 26 seats. However, in their predictions, Congress could not find its place.

Prior to the polling, several survey have predicted the return of incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. Most of the surveys have predicted that AAP might return back with 47-52 seats, while placing Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress in the second and third place respectively. Apart from the predictions from various agencies, even the satta bazaar have predicted the return of AAP, but it kept fluctuated with time. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

Considering the 'bitter campaign' and exchange of barb words between AAP and BJP leaders during poll campaigning, the contest might not be that easy for the Kejriwal-led party unlike previous time. Meanwhile, AAP is banking on its 5-year performance, while BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "decisive" leadership and brought national issues into the narrative. 'Shaheen Bagh vs Bharat Mata': Amit Shah Draws New Battlelines For Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

In the previous Delhi Assembly election 2015, AAP won by a thumping majority by securing 67 seats and formed the government, while BJP managed to win just three seats. This time 668 candidates are in the fray for 70 assembly seats.