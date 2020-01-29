'Shaheen Bagh vs Bharat Mata': Amit Shah Draws New Battlelines For Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

Amit Shah at an election rally in Delhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, January 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday escalated attack on the Delhi-ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, accusing the two parties of backing the anti-CAA protests underway at Shaheen Bagh. Drawing new battlelines for the upcoming polls, Shah said the results of Delhi assembly elections 2020 would decide whether the voters ae standing with Shaheen Bagh or with their "motherland".

The tagging Delhi electoral contest as "Shaheen Banh versus Bharat Mata", by Amit Shah, comes a day after an internal BJP survey said the party is recovering lost grounds by cornering the Arvind Kejriwal-led party over the Shaheen Bagh protests. As per the survey, the BJP has placed itself in a winning position in 30-35 seats -- way above the 8-seat projection made by the C-Voter opinion poll earlier this month.

Shah, while addressing a rally in Delhi today, said, "While voting on February 8, don't think that your one vote will make someone a legislator. Your vote is powerful. It will send a message across the nation whether Delhi stands with Shaheen Bagh or Bharat Mata."

मैं आपसे कहना चाहता हूं कि जब आप 8 तारीख को मतदान करें, तो ये मत सोचना कि आपका एक वोट किसी को विधायक बनाएगा। आपका एक वोट बहुत ताकतवर है। आपका एक वोट पूरे देश में ये संदेश देने वाला है कि दिल्ली के मतदाता शाहीन बाग वालों के साथ है या भारत माता के बेटों के साथ है: श्री @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/IttATf9NfJ — BJP (@BJP4India) January 29, 2020

While the BJP wants the Delhi electoral battle to be themed on the issue of CAA-NRC, the ruling AAP wants the poll to be contested on state-specific issues. "The election should be fought on the work we have done in last 5 years. BJP has deployed their 200 Ministers, from various states and the Centre, to deceive the people of Delhi. The battle is between the 2 crore voters of Delhi and 200 Ministers of the BJP," he said.

The Delhi assembly elections are scheduled to be held across the 70 seats in a single phase on February 8. The results would be declared on February 11. In the assembly polls held in 2015, the AAP had emerged to power with a landslide mandate. The party ended up winning 67 out of 70 seats, whereas, the BJP was restricted to the remaining 3.