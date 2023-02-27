Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio went to cast his vote on Monday, February 27, in Kohima district amid the Nagaland assembly elections. As many as 13 lakh voters will be casting their vote today to elect the desired candidates. The number of candidates contesting elections this year is 183, who are fighting for 59 seats out of the total 60 seats. The voting timing is from 7 am to 4 pm. The voting will take place in 2,291 booths. Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Polling Begins in 59 of 60 Constituencies, Fate of 183 Candidates To Be Decided.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Casts His Vote

NDPP candidate & Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio casts his vote in Kohima distirct pic.twitter.com/0TQwy2rQi7 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

