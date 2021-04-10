Kolkata, April 9: The polling for the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 has begun at 7 am today. The voting is taking place in 44 Vidhan Sabha seats spread across five districts of West Bengal. In this phase, there is direct contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The polling will conclude at 6:30 pm. In the 2016 elections, out of the 44 seats which are going to polls on Saturday, the TMC had won 39. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 4 key Candidates.

There are a total of 1,15,81,022 voters who will decide the fate of 373 candidates. Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary, Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar, Kanchan Mullick and former minister Rajib Banerjee are among the prominent candidates who are in the fray in the fourth phase of the West Bengal elections. Domjur, Tollygunge, Shibpur, Behala Purbo are some of the key constituencies in this phase. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Know How To Check Your Name in Voter List Online & Download Voter Slip for Phase 4 Polling.

Here Are Constituencies In The Fourth Phase:

S. No Constituency Name 1 Mekliganj (SC) 2 Mathabhanga (SC) 3 Coochbehar Uttar (SC) 4 Coochbehar Dakshin 5 Sitalkuchi (SC) 6 Sitai (SC) 7 Dinhata 8 Natabari 9 Tufanganj 10 Kumargram (ST) 11 Kalchini (ST) 12 Alipurduars 13 Falakata (SC) 14 Madarihat (ST) 15 Sonarpur Dakshin 16 Bhangar 17 Kasba 18 Jadavpur 19 Sonarpur Uttar 20 Tollygunge 21 Behala Purba 22 Behala Paschim 23 Maheshtala 24 Budge Budge 25 Metiaburuz 26 Bally 27 Howrah Uttar 28 Howrah Madhya 29 Howrah Dakshin 30 Shibpur 31 Sankrail (SC) 32 Panchla 33 Uluberia Purba 34 Domjur 35 Uttarpara 36 Sreerampur 37 Champdani 38 Singur 39 Chandannagar 40 Chunchura 41 Balagarh (SC) 42 Pandua 43 Saptagram 44 Chanditala

The Vidhan Sabha elections in West Bengal for 294-member assembly are taking place in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29. Till now, the elections took place in 91 constituencies – 30 seats in the first phase on March 27, 30 seats in the second phase on April 1, and 31 seats in the third phase on April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

Mamata Banerjee will be seeking the third consecutive term as the chief minister of the state, while the saffron party is trying its best to dislodge the ruling dispensation. The BJP, which failed to leave any impact in the 2016 assembly elections in the state, is aiming to come to power in West Bengal. Senior leaders of the claimed that the BJP would win over 200 seats in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

