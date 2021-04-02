Kolkata, April 2: The Assembly Elections in West Bengal are taking place in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Till now, the two phases of Vidhan Sabha polls in the state were conducted. The voting for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 phase 3 is scheduled to take place on April 6. In these assembly elections, the main competition will be between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 8 Phases Between March 27 and April 29, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule Here.

In the third phase, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, Bengali Actress Tanushree Chakraborty and four times TMC MLA are some of the prominent personalities that are in the fray. Several TMC turncoats are contesting in the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 on BJP tickets. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP for Replicating CPI-M’s Tactics.

Here is a List of Key Battles to Watch Out For in The West Bengal Phase 3 Elections:

Dilip Mondal Vs Agnishwar Naskar:

TMC sitting MLA Dilip Mondal is contesting the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 from Bishnupur (SC) Assembly Constituency. Mondal will be contesting against TMC turncoat Agnishwar Naskar. He had joined the BJP days ahead of the Assembly Elections.

Swapan Dasgupta Vs Ramendu Singha:

Tarkeshwar Assembly Constituency will witness a high-pitched poll contest between the BJP candidate Swapan Dasgupta and TMC Dhanekhali block president Ramendu Singha Roy. Notably, Dasgupta is currently a BJP Rajya Sabha MP. The TMC had won the seat in the last two Vidhan sabha polls.

Dipak Halder Vs Pannalal Halder:

Diamond Harbour is considered to be the bastion of Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. The TMC has fielded Pannalal Halder from Diamond Harbour constituency against the Two times MLA Dipak Halder. In 2016, Dipak won the elections on the TMC ticket. In February this year, he joined the BJP. During his campaigning, He was thrashed by alleged TMC supporters.

Manas Majumdar Vs Biswanath Karak:

The TMC has fielded sitting MLA Manas Majumdar from the Ghighat (SC) Assembly constituency. Majumdar will contest against the former MLA Biswanath Karak, who joined the BJP before the assembly elections. Karak had won the 2011 Vidhan sabha polls from the same constituency.

Tanushree Chakraborty Vs Kalipada Mondal:

The BJP has fielding Bengali actress and model Tanushree Chakraborty against the four times TMC MLA Kalipada Mondal. In 2016, Modal registered a win in the polls with over 99,000 votes. Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Amitabh Chakraborty.

Mamata Banerjee is seeking the third consecutive term as the chief minister of the state. The BJP, which emerged as a strong force in the state since the Lok Sabha polls 2019, will be aiming to come to power in West Bengal. The counting of votes will take place on May 2, and by the evening, results will be declared.

