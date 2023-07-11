Kolkata, July 11: Counting of votes for the crucial West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 will start at 8 am amid heavy security after recent incidents of poll violence. The outcome of the West Bengal Panchayat Elections Results is likely to be announced by the evening. People can check the West Bengal Panchayat Polls Results on the website - wbsec.gov.in. We at LatestLY will also be keeping a close eye on developments and bring you the latest updates. The Panchayat elections for West Bengal were conducted on Saturday for 3,317 Gram Panchayats, 341 Panchayat Samitis and 20 Zilla Parishads for around 74,000 seats. Over 2,00,000 candidates are trying their luck in West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023.

The three-tier West Bengal Panchayat polls once again witnessed a distressing recurrence of violence, leading to the tragic loss of 12 lives on Saturday and bringing the total casualties to 30 in the month since the announcement of the elections. At several places, miscreants damaged ballot boxes, ballot papers were set on fire, and vandalised polling centres on July 8. To conduct a fair, safe and impartial election, a total of 59,000 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other State Armed Police (SAP) forces along with state police were deployed at polling centres. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 Re-Polling: Over 30% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM.

Re-polling was conducted on Monday, July 10, at over 600 booths across 19 districts of West Bengal, where voting for the panchayat elections was declared void amid allegations of tampering with ballot boxes and violence. The officials stated that no major incident was reported since the polling started at 7 am today. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 Repolling: Voting Rigged in Thousands of Booths, Says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari; Announces to Move Calcutta High Court With Evidence.

In a first, the Raj Bhavan took proactive measures to address the issue of poll violence, with Governor C V Ananda Bose taking the initiative to establish a 'Peace Home' at the governor's residence. This step aimed to actively resolve the grievances of the common people affected by the violence during the West Bengal Panchayat elections.