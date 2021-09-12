Gandhinagar, September 12: Senior BJP leader Bhupender Patel was elected as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat on Sunday. Bhupendra Patel, Member of Legislative Assembly from Gujarat's Ghatlodia constituency, was named as the next CM of the state a day after Vijay Rupani resigned from the post. The announcement was made by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Patel belonged to the Patidar community. Bhupendra Patel Named as New Gujarat Chief Minister After Vijay Rupani Resigns.

The development came almost 15 months ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. Rupani, on Saturday, tendered his resignation. "I am a loyal soldier of the BJP and have resigned of my own accord. Nobody has asked me to do so. I will work to strengthen the organisation or whatever role the party leadership assigns me," Rupani had told media after submitting his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat. Vijay Rupani Resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister Months Before Assembly Elections 2022.

Who Is Bhupendra Patel?

Patel is a first-time MLA from Gujarat's Ghatlodiya. He won the 2017 assembly election from Ghatlodiya, defeating Congress's Shashikant Patel with a margin of more than one lakh votes. Patel also served as chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA). He led the Standing Committee of Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Patel will meet the state governor and will stake a claim to form the government. Notably, Patel is a surprise selection for the post. Meanwhile, there were speculations that the BJP would pick a Patidar leader for the post. Before Patel's appointment for the post, the names of union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala were also doing rounds.

