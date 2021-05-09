Guwahati, May 9: Himanta Biswa sarma will be Assam's next chief minister. Ending week-long suspense over the CM candidate in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in the state on Sunday. He will be sworn in as the 15th CM of Assam on Monday. Sarma played a stellar role in the success of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the recently concluded Assam assembly elections 2021.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh and party national Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda are attending the party meeting to take the decision on the next CM of the state. Sarma was a key campaigner of the party during the polls. Assam Assembly Election Results 2021: Here’s Why BJP Is Winning Assembly Polls in the Northeastern State.

Who Is Himanta Biswa Sarma?

After joining the BJPin 2015, Sarma played a key role in the party's growing footprint in Assam as also other states of the northeast. Notably, Sarma, who was seen close to former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, felt sidelined in Congress as he had apparent chief ministerial ambitions. Sarma is credited with Congress's victory in the 2011 assembly polls when the party won 79 of 126 seats. Later, he played an important role in the defeat of the Congress in the 2016 assembly elections and gave BJP its first victory in the northeastern state.

Sarma handled key portfolios like Finance, Health and Education in the Sarbananda Sonowal government. He was made the convener of the North East Development Alliance (NEDA). His work and strategy have contributed to BJP's growth in all the states of the northeast. He has also been president of the Badminton Association of India.

Born on February 1, 1969, he studied at Guwahati's Kamrup Academy School and Cotton College. He pursued law and practiced at Gauhati High Court. He was also general secretary of Cotton college Student's Union from 1991 to 1992. In 2001, he won the Jalukbari assembly seat in 2001 defeating Bhrigu Kumar Phukan.

Earlier on Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal on Sunday submitted his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati. The Governor has asked Sonowal to continue in office until a new Chief Minister is appointed. In the recently concluded assembly elections in the state, the BJP-led NDA won 75 seats, with the saffron party remaining victorious on 60 seats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2021 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).