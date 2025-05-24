RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, shared an emotional post on Facebook revealing his 12-year-long relationship with Anushka Yadav. In the heartfelt message, he wrote, “We have known and loved each other for the past 12 years.” Tej Pratap expressed that he had long wanted to share this publicly but struggled to find the right words. The post quickly gained attention on social media, with many lauding his openness while others speculated about a possible wedding. Currently on a trip to the Maldives, Tej Pratap also shared a viral Instagram video of himself meditating by the sea. ‘Have Taken Pilot Training’: Tej Pratap Yadav Shares Pictures of His Pilot Licence, Offers To Serve Country Amid India-Pakistan Tension.

Tej Pratap Yadav Reveals 12-Year Romance with Anushka Yadav

