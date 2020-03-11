Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Calls Jyotiraditya Scindia 'Opportunist', Says 'Should Have Left Earlier'

File image of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Jaipur, March 11: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that opportunists like Jyotiraditya Scindia should have left the Congress party much earlier. Speaking to reporters at the airport here, Gehlot said: "Such opportunists should have left the party much earlier. Congress party gave him so much for 18 years. He has been a Member of Parliament and also a minister in the Central government. Mauka Aane Pe Maukaparasti Dikhai Hai. The public will teach him a lesson."

He said that nobody can think what kind of horse-trading attempts are being made and what kind of hooliganism is being done in Madhya Pradesh. "Everyone can see how democracy is being murdered. MLAs are coming to Jaipur. Nobody can think about what kind of horse-trading attempts and hooliganism are being made there. Aisa Nanga Naach Kabhi Nahi Dekha Gaya Hai, Jo Satta Mein Baithe Huye Log Kar Rahe Hain. Therefore, we stand together and will teach a lesson to them. That's what I can say," he said. Jyotiraditya Scindia Named Rajya Sabha Candidate From Madhya Pradesh After Joining BJP, Informs Shivraj Singh Chouhan With Congratulatory Tweet.

Former Union Minister Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, a day after he ended his 18-years-old association with the Congress party.