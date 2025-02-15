Jaipur, February 15: A man allegedly opened fire on his sister-in-law and killed her supposed lover in Rajasthan Deeg district, police said on Saturday. The woman suffered five bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, police said. Kota Shocker: NEET Aspirant Found Dead on Railway Track Near Dakania Railway Station in Rajasthan, Police Suspect ‘Love Affair’.

The incident occurred on Friday night in Bamanvadi village when Puran Singh opened fire on his sister-in-law, Paramjeet Kaur and her alleged lover, Manjeet (22), Jurhara SHO Amit Chaudhary said. Manjeet died on the spot and Singh was arrested. Further investigation into the matter is underway, Chaudhary added.