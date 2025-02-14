Kota, February 14: Days after the mutilated body of a 17-year-old NEET aspirant was recovered from a railway track near the Dakania Railway station, police suspect a "love affair" could be the reason behind the alleged suicide, officials said. Police said the body was found on the Delhi-Mumbai railway track near the railway station on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. From the ID card recovered from the body, he was identified as Himanshu Singh Rajput, a resident of Buxar in Bihar.

Rajput, a NEET aspirant, was studying in a coaching institute in Kota, police said. According to a Government Railway Police officer, on Wednesday night, Rajput's girlfriend, studying at IIT, allegedly called his friends and warned them that he might take some extreme steps. By the time his friends reached his room, he had already left. Kota Suicide: NEET Aspirant From Ahmedabad Ends Life by Hanging Herself From Fan in PG Room, Fifth This Month.

DSP Kota GRP Shankar Lal said that the matter is currently under investigation and GRP will investigate the love angle in the case, if any. GRP Ishwar Singh said that Rajput had returned to PG from home on Tuesday. His family informed the police that he did not seem troubled. Terming it an accident, the family refused to conduct a post-mortem. Following this, the police handed over the body. A case was registered and further investigation into the matter is underway, police added. Kota Suicide: NEET Aspirant From Uttar Pradesh Found Hanging From Fan in Room.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.