Mumbai, Aug 4: A Mumbai Special Court extended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by four days till August 8, here on Thursday.

Raut, who was arrested in the wee hours of Monday in an alleged money-laundering case, was remanded to ED custody till August 4 and produced before a Special PMLA Court this afternoon. Sanjay Raut Arrested: ‘Central Agencies Work After Collecting Evidence, Won’t Speak More As Matter Is in Court,’ Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

The ED sought an extended custody for Raut till August 10 as it had secured certain documents and wanted to probe related matters, besides investigating other accused in the case.

At the hearing, Raut and his lawyer Ashok Mundargi informed the Special Judge M. G. Deshpande of lack of proper ventilation in his jail cell, but the ED lawyers dismissed the charges saying he is lodged in an airconditioned cell.

It maybe recalled that the ED had raided Raut's residence in Bhandup at dawn on Sunday, interrogated him at his home for nearly 10 hours before detaining him at the agency's office for further interrogation, and finally arrested him shortly after midnight on Monday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2022 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).