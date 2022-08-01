Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday gave a reaction on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's arrest by ED in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case. Fadnavis said, " Central agencies work after collecting evidence. I won’t be speaking more on it as the matter is in court now." ED arrested Sanjay Raut in an alleged money laundering case on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Raut will be produced in court today.

