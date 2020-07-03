Mumbai, July 3: Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan died on Friday due to cardiac arrest. Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Mumbai’s Bandra on June 17 after she complained of breathing issues. She was of 71 years. The ace choreographer died at 1:52 am. Khan was popularly known as masterji. She choreographed many popular songs, including Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak, Dola Re Dola among others,

The veteran choreographer’s demise came as a heavy jolt to Bollywood industry. After the news of Khan’s death surfaced, condolence messages started to pour in from all sections of society, including political leaders. Saroj Khan Funeral Update: The Last Rites of the Ace Choreographer Will be Performed at Malvani, Malad.

Political Reaction’s on Saroj Khan’s Demise:

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh expressed grief over the death of the ace choreographer. He tweeted, “Saddened to hear of ace choreographer & three times national awardee Saroj Khan's demise at 72. Many of the 2000+ iconic songs she choreographed have a permanent place in audiences' hearts. Deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues & fans! #RIPSarojKhan”

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Saddened to hear of the demise of #SarojKhan . She was the one who institutionalised choreography in Indian Cinema."

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi in a tweet said, “My condolences to the family, friends and fans of Saroj Khan ji, really saddened to hear the news of her passing away. A lot of my childhood memories are of actors and actresses dancing to her steps as an ace choreographer. Rest in peace.”

Maharashtra cabinet minister and Congress leader Aslam Sheikh offered condolences to the family of the veteran choreographer. In a tweet, he said, “#SarojKhan Ji was known as "The Mother of Dance/Choreography in India", career span of over 40yrs choreographed more than 2000 songs and won 3 National Awards. A legend indeed! My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families, friends and fans.”

Born in 1948, the ace choreographer started her career as a child artiste at the age of 3. Saroj Khan started her career as an independent choreographer with the 1974 film Geeta Mera Naam. Over the span of more than four decades, she has choreographed over more than 2000 songs. Her career touched new heights after she started working with Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. She is survived by her husband, one son and two daughters.

