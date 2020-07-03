While Bollywood is still mourning the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput, the sudden demise of Saroj Khan came as a shocker to everybody. B-town's ace choreographer died of cardiac arrest in the Bandra hospital where she was admitted recently. While not much is known about her funeral, we do know that her last rites will be performed at Malvani, Malad today afternoon. Considering the scenario currently, only a handful of close family members will be allowed to attend her funeral ceremony. Saroj Khan Passes Away: This Song from Kalank Picturised on Madhuri Dixit Was the Last Dance Track She Had Choreographed (Watch Video).

Saroj Khan was admitted to an ICU when she complained of breathing issues on June 20. Her condition was then stable and doctors were then willing to discharge her at the earliest. Khan was 71. Many B-town folks have reacted to her tragic demise and a few, if allowed, may even join her family at the funeral ceremony. Saroj Khan's last work as a choreographer was in Karan Johar's 2019 production, Kalank where she reunited with her favourite dancer and actress, Madhuri Dixit. Saroj Khan Passes Away, Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute To The Legendary Choreographer - Read Tweets.

Check Out ANI Tweet

The last rites of #SarojKhan will be peformed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital where she was admitted on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. https://t.co/eGcXwJDkw3 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan has left a huge void in our hearts which will never be filled. We pray for her soul to rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 08:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).