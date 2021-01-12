Chennai, Jan 12: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Tuesday announced reopening of schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 19. In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said the schools will be reopened only for classes 10 and 12 and each classroom will have 25 students.

He also said in order to boost the immunity levels, the students attending the classes will be given vitamin and zinc tablets.

The Chief Minister said the government's decision comes after 95 per cent of the parents had expressed in favour of reopening of the schools.

The parent's views were taken on 8 and 9 of this month by the respective schools and a report was submitted to the government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).