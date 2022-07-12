Jhansi, July 12: A Class 12 girl student was attacked by her alleged stalker when she was coming out of the house of her tutor in Mission compound locality in Jhansi.

The victim suffered deep wounds on her neck and face. She has been admitted to Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial Medical college, the police said.Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride Shot Dead by Jilted Lover After Varmala Ceremony in Mathura

Her mother alleged that one Danish Khan was harassing her daughter for the past two years. He used to stalk her following which she and other family met his parents. Danish had then assured them that he would no longer trouble her.

"On Monday night, he attacked my daughter with a knife when she was coming out of her tutor's house," she said. The tutor rushed her to the medical college where she was under treatment.

Circle officer city Rajesh Kumar said the victim and the attacker knew each other and used to speak over the phone. The victim said he attacked her in the Mission compound and ran away after injuring her.

Teams have been formed for his arrest.

