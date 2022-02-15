New Delhi, February 15: Minimum temperatures have increased slightly in North India. Meanwhile, several parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are witnessing fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain snowfall over parts of north India from February 15 to 20. The MeT department forecast isolated cold wave conditions likely over Odisha during the next 24 hours.

As per the weather department, Jammu and Kashmir are likely to witness erratic weather during the next 24 hours. “Weather likely to remain erratic (generally cloudy and sunshine at times) during February 15 to 21 with the possibility of a brief spell of light rain/snow (over higher reaches) at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir during February 15 (night), 16, 18 and 19,” said the IMD.

Tweet By IMD:

♦ Isolated cold wave conditions likely over Odisha during next 24 hours. For detailed report kindly visit the following link: https://t.co/VlqSQH0T0w pic.twitter.com/upwr5Q6HAI — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions could prevail in Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city, Bhopal, could reach 11 degree Celsius. According to the IMD, under the influence of another Western Disturbance, isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region from February 17 to 20. Weather Forecast: Minimum Temperatures Likely To Drop Slightly In North India Due To Snowfall In Higher Altitude Areas; Dense Fog In Punjab, Haryana Over Next 24 Hours.

As per the MeT department, Northeasterly winds are prevailing over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels. Due to these winds, isolated rainfall is very likely over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala and during the next two to three days. The IMD has also forecast fairly widespread rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five to four days. Scattered rainfall is also likely over Lakshadweep during the next three days.

