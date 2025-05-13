Typically, just 24 hours before the festival, attendees enjoy a leisurely day by the pool at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, fully prepared to face the red carpet. But this year, they may have to urgently consult their stylists for entirely new looks. The festival’s organisers dropped a bombshell on May 12 with updates that effectively ban the skin-revealing naked dresses that had become a hallmark of the event last year. According to the new rules, “nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet as well as in any other area of the Festival,” explicitly ruling out sheer designs like the Saint Laurent dress Hadid wore last year. Trends Observed at the Met Gala 2025.

The dress code imposes strict limitations on voluminous outfits that prioritise spectacle over practicality. Attire with excessive trains that disrupt movement or complicate seating arrangements will not be acceptable. Fashion icons often work with stylists like Law Roach and Molly Dickson, ensuring a smooth process for securing stunning ensembles. However, this year, last-minute wardrobe adjustments appear unavoidable for regulars such as Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk, and Naomi Campbell. The Met Gala 2025: Dazzling Fashion, Fundraising, and Indian Fabulousness.

Fashion evolves; creativity thrives under constraints

This latest crackdown on red carpet nudity is not merely a matter of taste; it threatens to stifle the creativity and boldness that Cannes is renowned for. The festival is seen as a high-profile platform for fashion innovation, often overshadowing the films themselves. The new dress code implies that the daring fashion choices celebrated in previous years' iconic statements from stars like Selena Gomez and Naomi Campbell are now deemed unacceptable.

While the organisers insist on a standard of “decency,” implying that provocative fashion has no place at this prestigious event, it’s worth questioning who defines respectability in the context of personal expression. Naked dresses are often a means for celebrities to convey body positivity and empowerment, a celebration of self that the festival’s new rules dismiss outright.

Cannes has a history of controversial dress code policies, including outdated bans on flat shoes until 2018. That rule was only revised after Kristen Stewart pushed back publicly by shedding her high heels mid-red carpet. Now, elegant footwear is allowed, but only under a narrow definition that still leans heavily towards traditional gender norms.

If Cannes, a marquee event, enforces a ban on exposed skin, designers will feel pressured to adapt. This shift will inevitably impact other red carpet events like the Academy Awards and Met Gala, as a ripple effect could inspire similar restrictions elsewhere. The implication here is clear: women are being told what they can and cannot wear, which feels archaic and counterproductive.

The new Cannes regulations carry an outdated message that cannot be ignored. In 2025, “decent” should be determined by the individual woman dressing herself, not by an arbitrary standard imposed by festival organisers. It's time to embrace authentic expression rather than suppress it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2025 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).