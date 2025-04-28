This Italian-French model and actress has already made waves as a brand ambassador for both Cartier and Dior. With her captivating presence, she has graced numerous Dolce & Gabbana fragrance campaigns and strutted down the runway for their exclusive "Alta Moda" shows in 2021 and 2022. Far from just "begging" for a spot at Dior, Deva was handpicked by the brand for her exceptional talent and striking beauty. Dior acclaimed her as an "up and coming figure" who radiates confidence and allure, and she feels a powerful connection to the brand’s rich legacy. Mobland Is a British Crime Drama Featuring a Brilliant Cast and a Sharpened Storyline That Dares You To Look Away.

Deva Cassel’s career is skyrocketing! She made a stunning entrance into the world of fashion at just 14 with a fragrance campaign for Dolce & Gabbana, effortlessly following in her mother’s illustrious footsteps. In July 2021, she shared a breathtaking Vogue cover with Monica, both wearing exquisite black gowns that mirrored each other’s beauty.

Making her film debut in the highly anticipated 2023 Italian drama "The Beautiful Summer," Deva's performance has left audiences spellbound. She's also part of the ensemble cast in the upcoming Italian Netflix series "The Leopard" (Il Gattopardo), a gripping historical drama set in 19th-century Sicily, where the story navigates the challenges faced by the noble Prince of Salina during a turbulent era of change. Premiered on March 5, 2025, this series promises to be a must-watch!

With her striking features and undeniable charm, Deva is swiftly capturing hearts on the international stage. Being the face of Dior cosmetics has solidified her status as a global sensation, and the world simply can't get enough of this new-age beauty.

The fashion and global cinema now has a vibrant, younger embodiment of Monica Bellucci in Deva Cassel, and Italian cinema is only beginning to explore the extraordinary talents this young star has to offer. Deva is here to shine!

