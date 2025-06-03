This stunning 10.38-carat gem, linked to the last Queen of France, carries a rich history that goes far beyond its shimmering beauty. Thought to date back to the mid-18th century, the pink diamond was entrusted to Marie Antoinette’s coiffeur during her desperate attempt to escape Paris amid the chaos of the French Revolution. While the journey of this exquisite stone remains somewhat mysterious after that tumultuous time, it eventually found its way into the hands of Marie Antoinette's only surviving daughter, Duchess Marie-Thérèse d’Angoulême, and subsequently passed down through royal lineage to her niece, Duchess Marie-Thérèse de Chambord. The Butterfly Haircut: A Timeless Trend That Inspires Tropical Season.

This magnificent diamond later caught the eye of Queen Marie Theresa of Bavaria, who affectionately referred to it as "a pink solitaire diamond from Aunt Chambord." After gracing the collections of royals for generations, the diamond was sold in 1996, where it began a new chapter in its illustrious history. Its current owner collaborated with renowned jewelry designer Joel Arthur Rosenthal, affectionately known as JAR, to breathe fresh life into this historic gem with an exquisite new setting. Could It Be That Orange Embodies the Essence of the Tropical Season?

“It has everything you could want in a piece of jewelry,” says Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s international head of jewelry, praising the remarkable qualities of the stone. Likely hailing from the famed diamond-producing region of Golconda, it displays a mesmerizing palette of soft hues, flashing shades of purple and pink from various angles. JAR has transformed this treasure into a true masterpiece, seamlessly blending its royal heritage with modern elegance.

The kite-shaped diamond will take center stage at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction on June 17, showcased in a magnificent platinum ring adorned with a dazzling arrangement of 17 additional diamonds in a fleur-de-lis motif. JAR’s signature design, featuring two layers of pavé diamonds encircling the piece, makes this jewel not just a relic of history but a stunning work of art that promises to leave bidders breathless. Don’t miss the chance to own a piece of royal legacy!

