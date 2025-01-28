The 2025 edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour is set to redefine fashion experiences for aspiring youth, with an emphasis on capturing the evolving essence and energy of the industry. Slated to launch on January 21, 2025, this year's tour promises to unveil a groundbreaking format that transcends traditional boundaries, integrating fashion with music and entertainment to inspire audiences. Sabyasachi Mukherjee: Bengal Tiger Celebrates 25 Years of Legacy.

In collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the tour aims to celebrate the luxurious and glamorous aspects of fashion, featuring some of India's most influential designers and style icons. An impressive advertising campaign featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Tiger Shroff has been perfected with the final touches of renowned fashion curator Alison Woodham, the OG in the fashion scene. Her expertise has ensured a captivating visual experience. The tour will kick off in Gurugram, highlighting the work of celebrated designer Rohit Bal, in a celebration joined by over 70 notable figures from various sectors, including fashion, Bollywood, media, and business. Following Gurugram, the tour will move to Mumbai for a headline fashion spectacle with Tarun Tahiliani, showcasing contemporary Indian fashion against a backdrop that resonates with the glamour capital of the country. Monochromatic Fashion To Bring Into 2025: Best Styling Tips To Master the Art of Monochrome Outfits.

Subsequent stops will include Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Vizag, where each city will feature unique programming. In Chandigarh, designer Kanika Goyal will collaborate with Jacqueline Fernandez to present a fusion of street-style art and haute fashion. In Guwahati, Tiger Shroff will offer his creative interpretation of leisurewear under the label Jaywalking. Lastly, Bloni by Akshit Bansal will showcase a futuristic fashion vision alongside Tamannaah Bhatia in Vizag.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer of Pernod Ricard India, remarked on the tour’s ambitious goals, emphasizing its commitment to serve as "The One and Only" gateway into fashion and style. He highlighted the opportunity for young consumers in new cities to connect with global fashion icons and experiences through this initiative.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI, expressed enthusiasm for this partnership, noting that it would enhance their collective mission to shape the future of fashion while keeping pace with its dynamic landscape. Ashish Soni, the curator for the tour, echoed this sentiment, stating that each concept presented would offer a unique interpretation of fashion and creativity, forming an immersive ecosystem for audiences to explore.

Overall, the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 promises to deliver a rich tapestry of fashion, artistry, and entertainment, setting new benchmarks for the future of the industry.

