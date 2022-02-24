The Beatles were right, love is all you need. Love makes everything better. And sharing that love with someone special is an unparalleled feeling. The most romantic day is just around the corner, and we know you’re super excited to do something special with your loved one. To help you out, we have a couple of date ideas for you. And of course, suggestions for the perfect gift.

There’s no better gift than the gift of comfort. And nothing is more comfortable than BIRKENSTOCK sandals. Just like your love, a BIRKENSTOCK is fresh, reliable, and comfortable. Here’s a list of the best date plans, along with top gift ideas:

1 Picnic Date: Take your partner out for a picnic in a garden. Take along a picnic basket, books, and champagne. Enjoy a sun-kissed day outdoors.

Ideal Fit: Arizona

The timeless BIRKENSTOCK slip-on sandal is versatile and easy to wear. It features two straps with individually adjustable metal pin buckles and the iconic contoured footbed. This romantic variant made from glossy textured Birko-Flor is perfect for a day out. The rose-pink shade with a color-coordinated sole lends a sophisticated visual appeal to the minimal sandal.

2 Elegant Lunch/Dinner Date: Plan a beautiful candle-light dinner or lunch in an open garden restraint for your partner. Enjoy some romantic time and a delicious meal.

Ideal Fit: Gizeh

Another classic Birkenstock design, Gizeh is a thong sandal. It features a toe post and a single strap with an adjustable metal pin buckle. The anatomically shaped footbed lends immense comfort during wear. The bright magenta pink adds a dash of romance to the sophisticated curved design. Made from Birko-Flor, this sandal will add the right amount of elegance to your fancy date ensembles.

3 Practical Date: if you have a workaholic partner, plan a quick lunch date or work errands with your partner. We promise you will get brownie points for being considerate of their work needs!

Ideal Fit: Madrid

The modern and minimal slip-on sandal is both practical and aesthetically appealing. It features a single strap, and in this variant, a big adjustable metal pin buckle. The romantic red sandal made from oiled leather will add understated elegance to your semi-casual ensembles. Perfect for quick-wearing and infallible style, you can never go wrong with Madrid.

4 Outdoor Adventure Date: is your partner the outdoorsy kind? Then plan an activity-filled day with them. Go to a game zone, a hike, or an activity-based resort.

Ideal Fit: Honnef

Honnef is a lace-up shoe with a Deep Blue footbed. The special footbed provides relief to the feet from stress on pressure points. It features a padded heel for extra comfort and a mudguard that protects the shoe from dirt. It is sturdy and ensures surefootedness. For a tinge of romance, the reliable shoe comes in light pink suede. Perfect for an adventurous day out, wear it with casual rugged style clothing.

5 Casual Day Out: Plan to spend a casual day out with your significant other. Go for a brunch, long walk, browse a bookstore: basically, spend a day having long, meaningful conversations and a lot of fun.

Ideal Fit: Gary

Gary is a classic flat lace-up shoe. The unlined finish prevents rubbing, so it can also be worn without socks. The contoured footbed adds comfort to the closed shoe. For Valentine’s Day, the dusty maroon suede shoe is your perfect pick. Pair it confidently with casual ensembles.

Now that you have ideas for the best plans, don’t wait to buy the perfect gift too! You can never go wrong with BIRKENSTOCK, that’s for sure. Express your love with the thoughtful gift of stylish and comfortable BIRKENSTOCK sandals.