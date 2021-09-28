Are you tired of sticking to tons of inefficient diets? Do you know what is causing your skin to get dry so frequently? With the wide abundance of health and beauty information online, it can be difficult to know who to trust with your health questions.

RawBeautySource is an informative website publishing health, wellness and beauty articles based on research papers, scientific studies, and first-hand health experts’ advice! As a companion for your health and beauty, RawBeautySource is there to support you in knowing more about what a healthy lifestyle is and how to adopt it step-by-step.

The website collaborates with more than 25 medical experts to help you find relevant information about your skin, body, mental health, and beauty. RawBeautySource’s medical network includes dietitians, gastroenterologists, naturopaths, dentists, pharmacists, dermatologists, and many more. In fact, the majority of the articles published on the platform are reviewed by or written by these highly-skilled health professionals, which ensure the published information is accurate, non-misleading, and in-line with the latest research.

The healthcare experts’ recommendations included in the articles are always relevant and authentic: from improving your skin appearance, to adopting a new diet and implementing new lifestyle changes.

Visit the excellent portal revealing hundreds of science-based health tips for free.

Care For Your Mental And Physical Health

RawBeautySource cares about your healthy weight management and emphasizes that having a beautiful body starts with good health. Want to get in shape without any harmful medicines/supplements, fad diets, and without damaging your relationship with food? Here are some brilliant solutions to make things work!

Besides the thorough information about weight management, nutrition, health conditions, and skincare, RawBeautySource provides you with insightful advice for mental health as well.

The articles of RawBeautysource are strongly based on scientific sources and are supported by related documentation. The displayed expert opinions are first-hand advice from practicing physicians and healthcare providers, whom you can reach out to directly from the platform.

For the health and nutrition segments, RawBeautySource is a marvelous destination, indeed. Learn about tips to improve your kidney, heart, and gut health, as well as other important facts about your body and mind. Get sufficient fitness tips from gym experts. And so much more!

Worthwhile Innovative Features

RawBeautySource is an information portal dealing with various health issues. Look for the particular problem and get objective, transparent, and unbiased answers immediately. To ease the comprehension and suit all the desires of it’s readers, RawBeautySource has developed the following features and tools, helping you find the information search for:

Free Cosmetic Advisor: Identify your skin type and get custom recommendations about cosmetic ingredients

Chatbot: Get personalized list of articles according to your interests

Nutrition and Eating Tips

Audio Articles for better understanding

Free Daily Health Advice from a healthcare provider

Want to make your lifestyle a superb one? Go to RawBeautySource and find out how, with the most relevant articles for you ! It is free of cost and there is no need to register.

If you are a health professional, you can join our Medical network for free.

About The Founders

RawBeautySource is the brainchild of Zornitsa Stoycheva and Metodi Ivanov. The two founders work in synchrony to constantly keep the platform developing, evolving, improving, and enriching.

Being certified in Personal Beauty, Nutrition, and Positive Psychiatry and Mental Health, Zornitsa is dedicated to managing the content flow, utilizing her proficient knowledge about content creation, planning, and administration. Being highly passionate about the current digital trends, Metodi is an experienced web-developer who takes technical care of the platform, ensuring high-grade user experience and impeccable security and privacy.

The approach of RawBeautySource’s founders is certainly proving highly beneficial for millions all around the world.