Home is all about comfort and feeling safe. While family always makes you feel content, how we design our house also plays a great role. For 23 years, AA Living has been making houses in Mumbai a luxurious and elite abode for people with their spectacular decor products.

Known for their fine craftsmanship in bedding, bath textiles, rugs, accessories and even a children’s line – all beautifully merchandised in their 3,000 sq ft space, AA Living is the main stop for many Bollywood celebrities too. Celebs such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, as well as famous industrialists and high end interior organizations are their clients.

AA Living has always been one of the best decor brands in Mumbai since its inception 23 years ago. But from 2009, when CEO Rohina Anand Khira took over the responsibilities, she took the store to greater heights. Earlier, they were able to provide their brilliant decor linen to homes in Mumbai. However, the luxury decor brand went digital recently and now functions at a pan-India level. One can sit at home and order their favourite bedding, rugs, cushion or any home decor just with a click on the internet. Their website is ' https://aa-living.com/ '.

There are a lot of reasons why AA Living is the best luxury decor brand out there. While their fine craftsmanship is always eye-catching, the company is backed by a world renowned export house that has been functioning for more thab 35 years in the textile export business.

Their bath and bed linen are exclusively made in India, but the quality and feel are at par with your favourite international luxury brands. AA Living’s export sector also supplies to brands such as Vera Wang, DKNY, Restoration Hardware, Country Home, Coyuchi, Aqua Nova, Front Gate, Pottery Barn, West Elm, Laura Ashley, Debenhams, Marks & Spencer, JC Penny, Elizabeth Arden, Lands’ End, William Sonoma, Zara and Dillards to name a few.