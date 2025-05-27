Have you heard about the 'Adulting 101' crash course? This trending topic is currently creating a buzz across various social media platforms, with many people supporting it enthusiastically. Yes, you read that right. But what exactly is this trend all about? Let’s take a closer look at why Gen Z feels the need to take this 'Adulting 101' classes. Here’s an in-depth overview of what it is, along with its key advantages and potential drawbacks. 2025 Welcomes Gen Beta: Traditionalists, Baby Boomers, Gen-Z and More, Your Guide To Generation Names, Timelines and Years.

Adulting 101: What Does It Mean For Gen Zs?

The 'Adulting 101' crash course is designed to teach essential and practical life skills that are often overlooked in traditional education systems. These skills include basic tasks such as cooking rice, doing laundry, changing a tyre, managing household chores, and other day-to-day responsibilities.

Many students have reported to start expressing that they wish they had learned these life skills earlier in life, as it would have made their transition into adulthood much smoother. According to a report by CBC's The Current, a first-year student at Toronto Metropolitan University named Aldhen Garcia shared, "I have no idea how to change a tyre. I don't even own a car. I don't know how to sew. Other than cooking, I'm not really good at many things." He further added that he struggles with financial literacy, including calculating interest rates and understanding rent payments. He stated, "I believe that teaching financial literacy to children is important. A lot of stuff involves money."

The sentiment doesn’t end there. Bella Hudson, a third-year student from the same university, told The Current, “I wish that they had classes that taught how to manage yourself and manage your life.”

Following these student concerns, several post-secondary institutions have started introducing courses and resources focused on practical life skills. In fact, as early as 2003, the University of Waterloo launched an online course titled Adulting 101.

What Is The Aim Of 'Adulting 101' Crash Course?

This course aims to help students learn how to handle everyday responsibilities such as kitchen tasks, relationship management, grocery shopping, and completing household chores efficiently.

Moreover, Jean Twenge, author of Generations and a psychology professor at San Diego State University, noted that individuals born between 1997 and 2012 often lack basic life skills. She attributes this to “prolonged adolescence” and what she refers to as “helicopter parenting.”

Well, do you think your kids also need some attention when it comes to learning the 'Adulting 101' crash course? In today’s world, it is extremely important to teach children basic life skills necessary to survive, regardless of whether they are boys or girls.

