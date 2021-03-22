1. What first got you into music?

Ever since I was a kid I've always been a fan of rhythm and flow melody and tone. Listening to different music in different languages really opened my mind to music. So my career began when my parents would leave me at the store alone for various hours. The only hobbies that I took serious.

2. Who inspired you to make music?

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony wisin&yandel & Daddy Yankee but mainly Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. There came a time in my life where if we were chillan smoking a blunt and u didn't put Bone Thugs on the radio, I wasn't smoking u out the word

3. How would you describe the music that you typically create?

I make West Coast Trap Music (From slappers to bangers) adding my Arabic harmonic flow mixed with a Spanish rhythmic flow

4. Who would you most like to collaborate with?

When it comes down to the music we are all the same, your music doesn't mean shyyt to me if u ain't giving back to the people I've collaborated with several artists and every one of them I looked up their history and background to see if they give back to the people or not. I would love to collaborate with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and anyone who gives back to their community

5. What is one message you would give to your fans?

Stay positive and humble In this world of sin and temptation, it's very easy to slip into drugs and bad habits hard to resist. You can party as much as you want, as long as you know your limits, because you can be taken away as simple as with a prescription pill. Be safe"

6. What would you be doing right now, if it wasn't for your music career?

I don't know, because that's the life I chose as it has been predestined for me, ain't no should've or could've in my book

7. How do you feel the Internet has impacted the music business?

i think it's much easier now to reach out and listen to new music because and thanks to the technology we have.

8. What is the best advice you've been given?

No matter what you do in Life

Be honest, always be you, and do what makes you happy.

9. If you could change anything about the industry?

I wish it wouldn't be all upon favoritism. I wish the industry wakes up from all this murking music and looks for real talent from the hungry people in the underground cuz niggas that's up there don't give an f.

10. Describe your journey?

My journey has been awesome

Started Rapping in 6th grade, motivated by the music I wrote 7 songs up until my father saw them read what I was writing and told me to burn them. Never record although yet. By 8th Grade, I was in the streets thugging and breaking the law. I got expelled the second week of my freshman year then I was sentenced to Juve for 2 years. My father ended up taking me back to Yemen (motherland of birth ) . In Yemen, I stayed with family friends. Fast forward to when I came back to the USA, I started recording music at 17 years old as a joke with my friends. Later on the song was uploaded to YouTube catching 1k views in a small-town population of 10k. So everyone knew I rapped. And from there on I took it seriously. Being locked up in the store surrounded by munchies I started writing songs to beats from YouTube. It brought me peace

Eventually started rocking shows & doing free gigs Bakersfield Ca opened up for King Lil G , Young Drummer Boy

Mr. Capone E , Baby Bash and many more Started off in a friends crew "Young Kings" and proceeded with my music to meeting new artists. Linking up with Raskal559 and Sick One the great of Blaze A Lot Records I was finally being heard In the slums of Bakersfield. Not Long before the 8 Man Blaze A lot Crew departed. Later on of 2015 , I AK 'the MasterMinds' and Raskal559 sended up departing from the blaze a lot team and starting our own Entertainment label called "Bricks Gang Entertainment ". Connecting the dots and continuing our plots we touched down with many artist features as much as we can from Kokane of the LBC , Swifty Blue , Misfit Soto ,Ybe , Kozme , Oso Vicious , Young Spanks , TC ,Gd Up Gangsters,Smiley Loks , Young Quicks & many many more … now its 2021 and we growing fam thanks to Avinash Singh.