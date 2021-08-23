The digital world has changed every aspect of life into two: the analog--vintage way of doing things, and the digital--new way of doing things. When it comes to business, the digital way is e-commerce, also referred to as electronic firms.

In e-commerce, businesses and people sell their products and services online, which is very practical both for the business owner who can do without local stores, and for the consumer who does not have to travel to receive a service or acquire a good.

Aleksejs Leal is a businessman and entrepreneur who calls himself an e-commerce multichannel ninja. In the overwhelming rebound in the e-commerce market following the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been able to manage 15 stores on Amazon, 2 on Mercado Libre, 5 on eBay, 4 on Shopify and 1 on Walmart.

In e-commerce, the greatest strength is in diversification and for an entrepreneur to be able to run multiple businesses that offer convenient ways for customers to purchase varied products and services.

Currently he runs a multiple e-commerce business that offers a convenient way for customers to purchase the products they require

"These stores are available all day, every day, which means that customers can visit the stores at all times, regardless of their schedule." Aleksejs Leal says.

These stores are known for providing superior value to their customers at a modest price, which creates a win-win scenario while driving overall business profitability and viability.

Today's e-commerce industry has skyrocketed to an unimaginable level, which has resulted in increased competition within this over-saturated industry making it very difficult for stores to distinguish themselves.

“To address this, our stores always have a professional look and feel, with websites always properly optimized.” He adds.

These stores on Amazon, Mercado Libre, eBay, Shopify and Walmart have been able to grow simultaneously albeit on different platforms. They understand that it is important to understand why a given product or service “sells,” and why it matters.

Once this differentiation is clear, business owners can figure out their target customer. The truth is--businesses do not need all the customers, but just the right customers.

Moving forward, these 25 e-commerce stores managed by Aleksejs Leal will work to build assets and continue to sell products they are passionate about.