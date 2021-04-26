Alessio Tramontozzi knows the importance of properly branding yourself online. As the CEO of SocialBox marketing and active partner of AOS marketing, Alessio is no stranger to the importance of Personal Branding. Having spent 8+ years in the marketing world, working behind the scenes creating, scaling, and monetising countless brands. Alessio believes “2021 will be the year of personality branding.”

What has the Pandemic Taught Us ?

Alessio believes that if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that building a presence online is critical to a businesses survival. “We’ve seen over the last year, business that took the time to build a solid online presence have been able to survive the harsh market whereas the businesses that didn’t have an online presence found themselves scrambling to attract clients and unfortunately a lot of these businesses have failed.”

Alessio had a few lessons to give. “To build a personal brand, it’s crucial that you understand the 3 Ps of personal branding: preparation, packaging, and presentation, so prepare by doing the market research and understanding your customer avatar. Then you must package what you can provide into an offer and make it ‘SEXY.’ Once you have that dialled in, you can now present that through content, paid traffic, partnerships, etc.”

Today, Alessio and his team are still moving forward. He advises top coaches, speakers, and thought leaders on how to leverage their personal brands to increase their footprint online and grow revenue.

Say Goodbye to Netflix

In an effort to help others build wildly impactful personality brands, Alessio is offering to share his knowledge he has gained over his 8+ years in this field via the launch of his new academy, the “Billionaire Coach Academy.” The program offers a multitude of information from offer creation, lead generation, and scaling secrets. Take our advice and join Alessio on his journey to help others grow their businesses online.