August is here, which means school is almost back in session and it’s time to go back-to-school shopping! If you’re looking for sustainable, all natural products for your children to love, then you’ve come to the right place. We are going to share with you our two favorite places to shop for the new school year, EarthHero and Eczema Honey. EarthHero is a one-stop-shop for all eco-friendly and sustainable products. They are an online marketplace that carries 200 of the most eco-friendly brands out there. Eczema Honey, is an all-natural skincare brand designed with sensitive skin in mind. Below we will guide you through our favorite back-to-school items we found from these two unique brands.

Eczema Honey

Eczema Honey, now available at Target.com and stores nationwide, is made from the finest high-quality and food-grade ingredients. Eczema Honey delivers the best line of skincare for those with skin sensitivities as well as those just looking for natural, soothing products for themselves and their families.

With an emphasis on high-quality and food-grade ingredients, Eczema Honey is known for their revitalizing and skin-loving properties. Every ingredient in their products has been selected because of its high quality and serves a specific therapeutic purpose. Honey is their featured ingredient used in all of their products. It has intense moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties, and keeps the skin soft, radiant, and glowing. They do not use fillers of any kind or any fragrances or harmful chemicals, so their products are safe for the whole family.

While shopping at Target stores or online, you can find some of Eczema Honey’s best products. From skin soothing cream to nourishing lip balm, from brown sugar face scrub to their famous Oatmeal Hand Cream that nabbed an Allure “Best of Beauty” award, shoppers can feel good knowing they are covered from head to toe.

Eczema Honey has so many products for your kids to love this fall. Many children suffer from eczema and skin sensitivities. It can be difficult for children to concentrate in school when they are overcome with itchiness and irritation from their condition. Eczema Honey is here to help! Their famous Eczema Honey Skin-Soothing Cream is specially blended to create relief for those irritating conditions. Made with high quality ingredients that create a soothing, cooling cream, this product is a game changer.

Kids will be getting back into their sports and activities this school year. The perfect way to help your kids unwind after a busy soccer practice is to use the Eczema Honey Soothing Foot and Hand Soak. A powerful blend of Dead Sea Salt, Epsom Salt, and Pink Himalayan Salt mixed with lavender and tea tree oil provide a relaxing spa experience. To use it, simply mix a few tablespoons of the salt mixture with warm water, soak your feet or hands, and you’ll feel refreshed, rejuvenated, and clean. Keep your family comfortable this fall with Eczema Honey’s nourishing product line.

Earth Hero

EarthHero is the webstore you’ve been looking for! EarthHero is an eco-friendly online marketplace with a mission of making sustainable shopping easier. Doing the “right thing” for our planet can be confusing. Enter EarthHero, a place for people to be a part of the solution. Each product they sell has been specially chosen because of its commitment to sustainable practices. They make it simple for you to buy high quality, eco-friendly products at fair prices.

With over 200+ brands to choose from, EarthHero is the best place to find all types of sustainable products. From school supplies to clothing, to kitchenware and beauty supplies. EarthHero is about to become your new favorite store!

EarthHero has a unique collection of hundreds of sustainable school supplies your kids will love this fall. Take a look below at some of our favorite products.

1.ONYX AND GREEN Recycled Newspaper Colored Pencils

These unique colored pencils are specially made with recycled newspaper. Each pencil shows the faint history of a story once told. They’re perfect for bringing any picture to life!

2. STASHER Silicone Stasher Sandwich Bag

Stasher is the world’s first-and-only self-sealing, airtight, non-plastic bag to go against wasteful single-use plastic bags. Reusable, washable, and totally sustainable, this silicone bag is the perfect size for lunches on go. They even come in cute colors and patterns!

3. FLUF Organic Cotton Zipper Lunch Bag

Head back to school with style with this adorable lunch bag! This lunchbox is made of 100% GOTS certified organic cotton and features a water resistant, easy to clean lining that’s made from recycled plastic water bottles. It has an interior pouch perfect for drinks or an icepack and comes in a variety of adorable colors and patterns to choose from.

Start this new school year off right by back-to-school shopping the smart way! Stay comfortable all year long with Eczema Honey and feel good saving the planet while shopping EarthHero’s hundreds of cool products.