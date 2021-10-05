Ania Halama is a world traveler who has helped thousands of heart-centered entrepreneurs align with their ideal clients and attract money, wealth, perfect health, perfect love, mental health, and spiritual wealth.

Ania started out working a corporate job that left her living paycheck to paycheck. Exhausted and worn out, she was limited to her dreams of a better life. Ania longed for the freedom to live life on her terms and time to enjoy life to the fullest.

One day, she decided to take a leap of faith, quit her job, and begin a journey of self-discovery. The journey has taken Ania all over the world and helped her create businesses, learning new skills and sharing them along the way.

Ania is a #MillennialManifestor, spiritual life/business mentor, and intuitive digital artist. She is also an intuitive healer, reiki master, angel healer, EFT-certified coach, Ho’oponopono master, Akashic records reader, angel card intuitive, and law of attraction master.

Her passion is to use her eye for beauty, knowledge for business, and love for self-discovery and healing to impact as many lives as possible.

Ania Halama does so much more than just offer coaching and intuitive conscious design. She is a #MillennialManifestor and “vibepreneur” leading with light and love so others can learn to open their hearts, align with their ideal clients, and finally live full of abundance and purpose.

Ania combines mindset, vibrations, conscious design, and the subconscious to go so much deeper than regular coaching alone. Ania works with you in the 6 pillars of vibrational wealth to ensure your brand is aligned with your ideal clients.

Spiritual - Feel aligned energetically through reiki, angelic healing, oracle & akashic record readings, Ho'oponopono, and meditation

Mental - Gain clarity on who your ideal clients are with NLP and mindset coaching

Emotional - Get rid of limiting beliefs through EFT - Emotional Freedom Technique

Physical - Yoga, dance meditation, and affirmation workouts to train your body

Relational - Learn to create and nurture healthy relationships and friendships with your ideal clients

Financial - Learn organic strategies to attract your ideal client in your marketing through spiritual business coaching

One’s mindset and vibrations need to be right before one can ever get their finances where one wants them to be. So Ania works with these people from square 1 to give people the best foundations possible to build their businesses.

Then she moves on to building the business with that person, where they can learn marketing and the tools they need to do it successfully. Ania teaches everything from logo creation, sales funnel building, and website design to creating your own products and even monetizing Facebook groups.

“I want you to succeed and experience the life you dream of!” she said.

Ania Halama is a #1 Bestselling author of the book Rebel's Guide to Spirituality.

“My name is Ania Halama, and for the past several years, I’ve been teaching spirituality, marketing, and self-love for women just like me.

In that time, I’ve worked with many women (men too) struggling to feel like they’re where they want to be. Dragging themselves to a 9 to 5 job they hate, struggling to figure out where they belong in life. All of them wishing for the life they dreamed of.

That’s why I’m sharing my journey in “Rebel’s Guide To Spirituality.”

See, no one starts out where they want to be in life... We don’t ask for the daily life we’re living. Or the pain, frustration, and stress that comes with it. Yet, we still drag ourselves through it every day, desperately holding onto limiting beliefs that hold us all back.

The truth is... The life you dream of is easier to get than you’ve ever imagined.

All you have to do is manifest it! And you’re already manifesting everyday… Even if you don’t realize it. The life you’re living now is one you’ve attracted. It’s not your fault though. You probably didn’t even realize you had that power. The truth is that you’re living in the results of the affirmations and mantras you repeat every day.

We’ve all learned these mantras from different parts of our everyday life… Parents… Teachers… Bosses… They all care and think they’re helping us by sharing “their wisdom.” But they’re actually helping you hold yourself back.”

Ania also hosts FREE virtual R.E.B.E.L. Entrepreneur Retreats, where you will learn the R.E.B.E.L. Entrepreneur Method in her LIVE Soul-led Business Retreat.

During the FREE 5 Day LIVE Retreat, you will learn:

RESTORE by healing money wounds and stepping into your limitless abundance.

EMPOWER by growing and gaining your confidence on camera and off camera while gaining confidence in your offer.

BUILD a lasting soul aligned legacy to leave an imprint on this world.

ENERGETICALLY ALIGN with your ideal clients—they are already looking for you.

LEVEL UP & scale your business to multiple six figures and seven figures.

Follow a Step by Step Roadmap to living your life full of abundance and purpose.

These retreats are for the Badass Spiritual Entrepreneurs a.k.a. healers, yoga teachers, therapists, consultants, coaches & service-based entrepreneurs who are ready to step into limitless abundance and consistently bring in $10, $20, $30k months.