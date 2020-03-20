Beauty Expert Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta’s Secret to Have a Healthy Skin Revealed. Read to Find Out!

Skincare is something which has made every individual very concerned. Who doesn’t want to have healthy skin and healthy hair? Probably it is on everyone’s wishlist. While some are blessed with it, some people make use of skin care products to achieve those results. Skincare is no longer a woman-centric subject. The men today are much more concerned about their skin and hair as they pay extra attention to it. Revealing some of the beauty hacks, Delhi-based celebrity dermatologist, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta speaks about some of the must things every individual must follow. The founder and director of ISAAC Luxe explain the significance of having healthy skin. With having the centres available in Delhi and NCR, the celebrity dermatologist will soon add a centre in Mumbai as well.

“Just like an automobile needs fuel, your body needs the right nutrition. It is the first and foremost thing to have the best skin and hair. Having said that, one must always keep himself or herself hydrated. On average, a person should consume a minimum of 3 to 4 litres of water every day. Hydration is the key to have a glowing skin”, said Geetika. Besides this, the beauty expert also laid emphasis on diet. She believes that an excess of anything is not good for health. “Having high-protein consumption is good for health as well as the skin, but one must not avoid consuming fats and other essential carbs which a human body requires.”

Apart from this, Dr Geetika also spoke about how Vitamin E has done wonders for healthy skin. She said, “Vitamin E must be added in daily routine. A lot of food items are rich in Vitamin E like vegetable oils, peanuts, almonds, avocados and blackberries. Many lotions, serums and skin care products contain Vitamin E which moisturizes the skin deeply and reduces the cell damage in a human body.” Not just this, Dr Gupta also said that people’s skincare routine should change according to the seasons. With the summer season just a month away, the beauty expert revealed that during the season people should use products like self-tanner and sunscreen lotions. “Most importantly, the water intake level of an individual should rise especially during the summers”, she added. To name a few accolades, Dr Geetika won the Vogue Beauty Award last year, Top Gallant Award, Zee Business Award among many others.