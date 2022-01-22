The most common problem of the wedding season is to decide the gift for the bride and groom. Everyone wants their gift to be memorable and useful for the couple, but it is very difficult to decide what it could be.

Gone are the days when wedding gifts used to be just an envelope of money. Everyone wants to be unique with the gifts that make the couple remember who gifted them. We at LatestLY, have listed a few items that you can gift to the newly-wed couple that is unique and memorable. 5 Unique Presents to Give to the Loving Couple on Their Big Day.

The Kissing Mugs

Picture mugs and name mugs are now long old. It’s time to change the game with some more creativity. Let the couple start the mornings of their new life with these amazingly crafted kissing mugs.

Wi-Fi Enabled Robotic Vacuum

Making cleanliness and hygiene a priority, gift your newly-wed friends a Wi-fi enabled Robotic Vacuum that will keep their room and house clean

Gift Card

Gift the newlywed a gift card that will make them plan a holiday. Let the couple remember you with a comfortable stay at any of their favourite destinations.

Bonsai LED Lamp

Bonsai is a very good plant for gifting. Add some life to the newly-wed couple by gifting with a Bonsai LED lamp.

Beating Heart Wall Clock

Add some love to the couple’s life by gifting them a beating heart wall clock for their room.

Friends’ Wooden Key Holder

Let the couple remember you every time they enter their house by gifting them a friends’ wooden key holder.

Gifting photo frames and photo mugs are an old thing nowadays. Choose from our range of gift suggestions to surprise your newly-wed couple with these unique items.

