Automarketer Club - A Digital Marketing Agency, Consulting Company & Educational Training Firm For Small-Medium Businesses, Startups, and Entrepreneurs.

The Rise Of Automarketer Club

Markuss Hussle, one of the most recommended digital marketers in the UK is known for the ‘Automarketer Club’. The journey of this venture and Markuss’s entrepreneurial spirit began from the land of Latvia where he began selling hand-made cards on which he drew cartoons and sold them to his school friends. He then went on to hustle with various in-grown skills which he was developing throughout his adolescence. After failing multiple times, he began learning, implementing, and practising Digital Marketing getting success and fame all over. The venture ‘Automarketer Club’ offers a range of services to help individuals build a successful agency. Some of them include premium Group Coaching, Online Courses, Virtual Assistant Service, Website Plug and Play, Lead Generating Chrome Extensions. This is to provide the enrolled students with the right coaching and help them run their own Digital Marketing Agency while teaching them how to do it with the help of Automarketers Club's support hub.

Support Hub At Automarketer Club

The story behind Automarketer Club started off as a network with other like-minded people who were also into SMMA. None of them wished to build a business and so Markuss had initiated a Facebook group for SMMA. This gave others hope of joining it and Markuss helped others on how to build this business and have financial freedom. People started asking questions like “how do I start”, “How do I sign my first client”, and most of these questions are repetitive over and over. This is how they started Automarketers Club where they created a social media marketing course helping people build their digital media agencies easily.

The support hub at Automarketer Club is a one-stop destination for entrepreneurs who want to build digital marketing empires. These entrepreneurs get all the internal help from Automarketer’s support hub which is all available in one place. Markuss Hussle is changing the SMMA world and education system within the business scenario. This venture has built a 6 figure sum in 18 months while Markuss was running 4 other businesses simultaneously. They offer a money-back guarantee on their course and have over 100 students. There is no single person who has asked for their money back so Automarketer Club guarantees 100% client satisfaction. Markuss’s students have made well over £250k combined with their coaching. Markuss shares, ‘I am here to change the SMMA game forever. I’m not here to take part, I’m here to take over.’

Soul Of Automarketer Club

Markuss loves spending time, being able to make new discoveries within the digital marketing industry. This helped him with fresh perspectives and perceptions everytime he enlightened his students, making them stand out in the market. The support business (Automarketer club) is even more gratifying when he hears his students success stories. Markuss Hussle shares, ‘There are many who are struggling with their business and are feeling lost. They are not sure about the next step, yet they take the leap and invest in the programs we offer, and then boom!

To get a little guidance & mentorship in the right direction, get in touch with Markuss Hussle and check out his website!