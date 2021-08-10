Designgiri India is Graphic Design Company. They had work with more than 300+ Brands they provided brand identity to your brand by designing logo, creative, Website and work for you as a social media agency

Engineering was in trend and I followed it without giving any second thoughts. In my first year, out of five subjects I got back in three. After failing six times in Mathematics I understood engineering is not my cup of tea.

My family was always supportive and they asked me to pursue the field in which I have interest. After investing almost three years in engineering I decided to do a diploma in Graphic Designing. I thoroughly enjoyed my course and secured a grade in all assignments. Randomly, I created a page Designgiri India on the Instagram and posted my work. Unexpectedly my followers increased, resulting in more clients and orders. I also received work from a few clients abroad.

I started this initially work from home but after huge success in this field and Getting lots of work from people I switch my work place to office with few Employees

“What if, after failing for those six-times, I would have given up? Or what if, I would have not tried only after failing for the first two times. I am proud that I did not lose hope. Engineering taught me that people will always have an opinion. Some will praise you, others will make fun of you. If you are persistent and strong enough, life will bestow over you ample new opportunities.”

In 2019, after doing R&D in the field of salon, I inaugurated my first salon in November. We plan to expand it as a chain all over India starting with four in Indore till 2022.

In college, with my friends, we opened an NGO. Our motive was to pass knowledge, a gift that is a priceless possession. We found slum areas and made the students read and write. However, understanding the importance of school.