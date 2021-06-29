Today, graphic designing is a sphere that cannot be ignored by businesses and industries in order to grow effectively. Jamnagar based, Gaurav Gajjar's Donic Graphic is one stop destination for all these creative needs. He makes sure his client satisfaction is put to the top list of priorities and works for their satisfaction.

Donic Graphic deals in all kinds of professional graphic designing needs. Branding design, visual identity graphic design, Marketing & advertising design, Stationary design, Flyers, Magazines, Banners, info-graphics, Brochures, Logo design, Video Creating. Social media ads designs are created by them. They also deal into Books design, Catalogs design, packaging design, Motion graphic design, art for Professional graphic design.

The company that is evolving is new to the industry, they have good graphic design skills in clarifying purpose, finding their voice, understanding their customers. They also currently working with India and an international company.

With a wide range of services provided by them, their friendly approach towards their clients make them people's favorite.

Speaking about his interest in the graphic designing industry and choosing it as his career, Gaurav says, "I was always attracted towards graphic designing. I have been interested in design since childhood. And after completing my education I thought why not take it a bit seriously and pursue it as my career. I started taking small assignments and it clicked well. In 2018, Donic Graphic was found and we are happy to serve every customer demand. I like my work and that's why it keeps me going. It's a creative industry and evolving too. With newer trends and fades, I like how everyone is understanding the importance of this industry. Looking forward to serving more and more people"